RANGELEY — The Rangeley Friends of the Arts has hired Stephanie Chu-O’Neil as the new site coordinator for its free after-school program: CASA – Creative After-School Arts. The program is open to students in grades 5-12, and will meet Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Friday after school until 5 p.m.

Chu-O’Neil will bring her expertise and experience in writing, publishing, video editing, photography, painting, sculpture and fiber arts, as well as general crafts to the planned activities. She hopes to collaborate with interested community members to give of their time to share a skill, donate supplies or offer creative input.

