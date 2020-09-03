REGION — When students walk through school doors Wednesday, the atmosphere will feel a bit different.

The first big change, required by the state, is that all students ages five and above need to be masked in school and on the bus.

Other safety measures taken have been adding one-way directional stickers in the hallways, spreading lockers apart, limiting bathroom trips and having sanitizers in every classroom to wipe the tables down.

Telstar Principal Mark Kenney said the biggest change of all, though, is students experiencing any kind of symptoms must stay home.

“It’s going to be really important this year, more so than ever before, that if kids and staff are sick they need to stay home and then come back when they feel better. It’s better than them coming in and possibly spreading it to everyone else,” Kenney said. “If they are sick they can stay home and join classes remotely, so they will not miss anything.”

Kenny believes remote learning will be easier for students to adapt to this year, considering the district has had a whole summer to make necessary changes to its set up, unlike in March, when things went from zero to 100 in a matter of days.

The state requires that schools offer students three different options — return to full-time in-class instruction, learn remotely or do a hybrid of the two.

District-wide, around 20 percent of students will start the year learning remotely full-time, while the other 80 percent plan to return to in-class instruction.

“It’s about an 80/20 split. It’s less at the elementary than at the middle and high school,” Kenney said of remote learning.

The first three days back will all be half-days.

Students coming back to school are expected to bring their own masks, but plenty will be available if they were to break or be misplaced.

Superintendent Dave Murphy announced in early August that the school had received 945 N95 masks and nearly 2,500 disposable masks from the state. The school also bought an additional 2,500 masks to ensure an adequate supply, according to Murphy.

For transportation, a little over a third of the district will be relying on school buses, while the other two-thirds will travel either by themselves or with their parents. Kenney said these numbers are based on the latest round of check-ins schools have had with parents.

Regarding fall sports, the Maine Principals Association agreed to move forward with fall sports last week. Schools now have to wait until the state reviews the MPA’s plan. Local districts can also make decisions on whether or not to have fall sports. Kenney said teams have started practicing, but will wait and see what the state does before making any further decisions. Kenny acknowledge that going ahead with sports will be a challenge, especially with transportation, but that the school is looking at “all options and avenues.”

“We want to be able to offer the kids something, but we also want to be able to be safe about it and think about the greater community, too” Kenney said.

