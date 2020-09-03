NORWAY — Alison Newton, RN, BSN, Senior Director of Quality and Safety at Western Maine Health, is pleased to announce Stephens Memorial Hospital was one of 266 hospitals, or 8 percent, in the nation who received a perfect five-star rating on the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Hospital Compare website.

The star rating represents the 2019 calendar year patient experience data, based on 10 patient experience domains measured using the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey. The domains include: nurse communication, physician communication, responsiveness of hospital staff, communication about medications, discharge information, transitions of care, cleanliness of hospital environment, quietness of hospital environment, overall hospital rating, and likelihood to recommend. CMS posts patient experience star ratings on Hospital Compare, a consumer-oriented website that provides information on how well hospitals provide recommended care to their patients. This information can help consumers make informed decisions about where to go for health care.

“We are incredibly proud of our Care Team for this achievement,” said Margaret Burns, Chief Nursing Officer. “Our goal at Stephens is to listen and respond to our patients’ needs at every touchpoint along their journey with us and beyond, in ensuring a safe transition of care. This starts with providing excellent care in a supportive and healing environment. We are truly honored with this recognition.”

Western Maine Health is committed to providing health care services and education to the communities we serve. We are proud to be a part of the MaineHealth system, Maine’s largest integrated health system of leading high-quality providers and other healthcare organizations, working together to make our communities the healthiest in America. Visit Stephens Memorial Hospital on the Internet at www.wmhcc.org or follow us at Facebook.com/StephensMemorialME.

