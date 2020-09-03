LOVELL — There will be a take-out Harvest Supper at Lovell United Church of Christ on Saturday, September 12 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The cost is $10 per person. Please PRE-ORDER by calling Elsa at 928-3100. There will be corned beef, potatoes, carrots, cabbage, turnip, bread and apple or pumpkin pie on the menu. All proceeds benefit the work of the Lovell United Church of Christ.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Democrat Community
Related Stories
Latest Articles