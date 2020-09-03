LOVELL — There will be a take-out Harvest Supper at Lovell United Church of Christ on Saturday, September 12 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The cost is $10 per person. Please PRE-ORDER by calling Elsa at 928-3100. There will be corned beef, potatoes, carrots, cabbage, turnip, bread and apple or pumpkin pie on the menu. All proceeds benefit the work of the Lovell United Church of Christ.
