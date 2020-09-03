WOODSTOCK — Tuesday, Woodstock selectmen discussed the next steps in developing the town’s ordinance on medical marijuana caregiver retail stores.
Selectman Ron Deegan said last week that he, along with Town Manager Vern Maxfield, Code Enforcement Officer Kingston Brown and planning board member Kieth Hadley, met with Sarah Tucker, who is a planning assistant in Bethel.
Tucker gave Town officials advice on their ordinance for and also helped edit a draft of a Woodstock’s marijuana ordinance, which Deegan gave to selectmen at Tuesday’s meeting.
Tucker played a major role in helping draft Bethel’s marijuana ordinances.
The next step for the town will be forming a marijuana committee. Deegan said he would be interested in joining the committee.
Selectmen agreed that one member of the board (Deegan) should be a part of the committee, along with a member of the planning board, the CEO, at least one citizen and possibly someone from the school district.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Connections
Scout’s project earns him Eagle rank
-
Connections
Auburn Public Library to offer programs through ZOOM
-
Connections
Maine Safer Homes Taskforce unveils firearm safety guidance
-
Connections
United Way kicks off campaign with food drive, comedy show
-
Lewiston-Auburn
New unit at Togus to help veterans with mental health and substance abuse issues