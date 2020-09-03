WOODSTOCK — Tuesday, Woodstock selectmen discussed the next steps in developing the town’s ordinance on medical marijuana caregiver retail stores.

Selectman Ron Deegan said last week that he, along with Town Manager Vern Maxfield, Code Enforcement Officer Kingston Brown and planning board member Kieth Hadley, met with Sarah Tucker, who is a planning assistant in Bethel.

Tucker gave Town officials advice on their ordinance for and also helped edit a draft of a Woodstock’s marijuana ordinance, which Deegan gave to selectmen at Tuesday’s meeting.

Tucker played a major role in helping draft Bethel’s marijuana ordinances.

The next step for the town will be forming a marijuana committee. Deegan said he would be interested in joining the committee.

Selectmen agreed that one member of the board (Deegan) should be a part of the committee, along with a member of the planning board, the CEO, at least one citizen and possibly someone from the school district.

