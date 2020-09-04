The Rangeley Friends of the Arts (RFA) will present an Opening Reception and Award Ceremony for the Western Mountain Photography Show from 5:30 – 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 12 at the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery. Meet the photographers and view their submissions with the theme: “Reflections” in socially-distanced safety.

The Awards Ceremony, where cash prizes and ribbons are presented to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners in two categories, as well as Best In Show, will begin at approximately 6:00 PM. Masks are required; all COVID protections will be followed.

All attendees may vote for their favorite image in the “People’s Choice” competition. A ribbon will be awarded to the artist for the image with the most votes at the conclusion of the Exhibit.

The exhibit will be on display from September 12 through October 12, 2020, located in the lobby of the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main St, Rangeley. The exhibit is free and open to the public. FMI, call the RFA at 207-864-5000.

« Previous

Next »