FARMINGTON —Maine Audubon wildlife ecologist Sally Stockwell, will give a one-hour presentation titled, “What’s Happening to Our Birds?” on Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m.

The talk will examine the shocking decline in forest bird numbers both in our region and throughout North America. Ms. Stockwell will also discuss steps we can take as individuals and as a society to help mitigate further declines.

The talk will be broadcast as a live webinar due to coronavirus restrictions. The talk, sponsored by Western Maine Audubon, is free and open to the public, but registration is required and must be done from the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TdREcjZQQAetbJOHMejetg . Once registered, login information will be provided via email.

For updates and information about the presentation, go to Western Maine Audubon’s website: https://western.maineaudubon.org/events/.

Sally Stockwell is the Director of Conservation at Maine Audubon. She is a wildlife ecologist with experience in conservation of nongame, rare, and endangered species in freshwater wetlands, coastal beaches and marshes, and northern forests. She has additional experience as an interpretive naturalist, environmental education instructor, and outdoor adventure leader. She holds a Ph.D. in wildlife ecology and an M.S. in wildlife management from the University of Maine and a B.S. in biology from The Evergreen State College, Olympia, Washington. In 2008, she was the recipient of the UMaine Department of Wildlife Ecology Award for Professional Excellence for long-term career service to wildlife conservation. She serves on numerous state committees and has been actively involved in town planning and open space planning.

