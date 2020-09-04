9-11 remembrance to be held in Norway

NORWAY—Join members of the Legion, Amvets, VFW Auxiliaries and DUV as they remember 9-11. The remembrance will take place from 8:45-10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, across from the Norway Legion. Wear red, white or blue, if possible, and bring a flag to wave.

Landowner Appreciation and Clean-Up Day coming in September

AUGUSTA —The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife (MDIFW) and the Maine Forest Service are hosting a Landowner Appreciation and Clean-Up Day on Sunday, Sept. 13.

Prizes will be awarded to volunteers who pick up the most truck loads of litter. All loads of trash will be measured by pick-up truckload at one of the designated drop-off spots by MDIFW or Maine Forest Service personnel. Tires will be held separately in piles at designated sites and picked up by BDS Waste Disposal.

A club or organization can enter the event and get more information by calling or emailing Virginia Vincent at 207-287-5240 or [email protected].

Rumford church to resume Sunday services

RUMFORD — The Rumford United Methodist Church, 455 Linnell St., will resume services at 11 a.m. beginning Sunday, Sept. 13.

The church will follow CDC guidelines for gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak and requests that all attendees wear face masks, which will be provided if necessary.

For more information, call Pastor Robin Chaput at 207-684-3531.

Daughters of Union Veterans to remember 9-11

PARIS — Hannah F. Richardson Tent 19, Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Stoneham, met Aug. 27 at the home of Barbara Robinson on Paris Hill. There were six members present, including the newest member from Mystic, Conn., by way of technology.

Installation of new officers was held. It was noted that the group has received two certificates for continued support of the veterans’ homes, WMVH and Togus Veterans’ Hospital.

The next meting will be held Thursday, Sept. 24, at the home of Carlene Gavin on Norway Lake. Members will remember 9-11 on Friday, Sept. 11, standing across from the Norway Legion Hall from 8:45 to 10:30 a.m.

Grant cycle open for Land and Water Conservation Fund

AUGUSTA — The Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) 2020-2021 grant cycle is open and accepting applications for acquiring public land, developing recreation facilities and renovation of existing outdoor recreation facilities from eligible applicants. Qualified applicants must request a pre-approval site inspection by 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.

If the proposed project is approved for application, the sponsor will be encouraged to submit a complete application packet by the end of May 2021. The grant application and support documents are posted online. The maximum grant award for this round will be $500,000. There is currently no minimum award level, but applicants considering a request of $20,000 or less should discuss their project ideas with the grant manager before applying.

Learn more about the application process by visiting the Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands’ Land and Water Conservation Fund webpage.

