100 Years Ago: 1920

Let it be made clear that women having the vote do not need to have to pay any poll tax. It has been said before. There seems to be a need to say it again and again.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Several persons have been appointed by Major John B. Beliveau to serve on Lewiston’s Model Cities Committee and some of its task forces. Mrs. Lillian Caron was named to the M.C. committee to fill the vacancy created by the recent resignation of Attorney John C. Orestis. Named to the M.C.Task Force on Education was Dr. Leland Bechtel, professor at Bates College. His appointment, along with those following, were not made to fill vacancies but rather, to augment the memberships. Involved: James Pierce, to the Task Force on Health and Welfare. Mrs. Beverly Sand, and Mrs. Janet Childs, Task Force on Housing.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Speaking in Honolulu, President Clinton led Americans in one last salute Sunday to aging World War Il Veterans as he wound up ceremonies commemorating the 60th anniversary of the end of that bloody war. He then flew to California where he’ll spend Labor Day before returning to Washington on Tuesday. Speaking at a seaside morning prayer service off the blue waters of Waikiki Beach, the president said “all citizens of the world must come together in peace and brotherhood in the 21st Century.” The ultimate lesson we must learn from World War Il, he warned, is that “whatever differences there are among us, we have more in common.”

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

