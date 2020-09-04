LITCHFIELD – Angeline P. Merrill, 88, of Litchfield, departed this life on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.

Angeline was predeceased by her second husband Russell Merrill. She was also predeceased from a first husband, Bertrand Bonneau.

Angeline will be sadly missed by their three children, Constance and her husband Greg Lyon, Patricia and her husband Gerard Ayotte, Randy Bonneau and his wife Angela. All of her nine grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren will miss her kindness and joy for life.

Angeline worked in many local businesses as well as owning her own local restaurant. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, reading, gardening, camping and any outdoor activity with her family.

Angeline was happiest surrounded by family and friends.

A small private celebration of life will be held graveside at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta. Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net

