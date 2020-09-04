AUBURN – Constance Elaine Beaudoin, 75, of Auburn passed away Sept. 2, 2020. She was born Oct. 17, 1944 to John and Dorothy Hesketh. She attended Auburn schools and was a member of class of 1963. Connie enjoyed trips to Foxwoods, reading and playing Bingo, but most of all spending time with her family, especially during the holidays. Christmas was a special time for her.Family, without a doubt was the centerpiece of her life. She had a very strong work ethic, working for 20-plus years at Clover Manor in Auburn.Connie had a generous heart and caring soul, the needs of others always came before her own. She was always concerned with the well-being of others, always reminding her kids to “drive safe”. For her, being a good person was a simple, but important part of life, which she would often remind you of with her favorite quote, “It costs nothing to be good, but everything to be bad.” She was loved immensely and will be dearly missed.She was predeceased by her husband, Gerard Sr.; mother, father; and four siblings.She is survived by her five children and their spouses, Polly and Randy Demers, Sue and Steve Montminy, Jenny and Ron Michaud, Jerry and Amy Beaudoin and David and Karen Beaudoin; grandchildren, Scott, Dawna, Jon Glenn, Kala, Averi, Reese, Addison, Alicia, Andrew, Alexis, Ashton, Austin and Aubrey. She is also survived by her 12 great-grandchildren. Visitation is Saturday, Sept. 5 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the services are Sunday at 11 a.m., at the Fortin Group, in Auburn.

