The Annual Meeting of the Rangeley Alumni Association will be held September 12, 2020 at 9:30AM at 2632 Main Street in Rangeley. Anyone who has attended Rangeley schools in the past is invited to join us. Due to the Coronavirus we are not having our yard sale this year. Please save all your wonderful items for our bigger and better one next year. The RAA is dedicated to supporting Rangeley schools and students. We give a scholarship each year to a graduating senior and welcome any donations to the scholarship fund. Our address is P.O. Box 1001, Rangeley, Maine 04970. We are a 501(c)3 non profit organization. For more information, call Alice at 864-3470 or Ann at 864-5636.