FARMINGTON — The 4th Annual COLOR ME UNITED 5K Run/Walk was held in the pouring rain Saturday, Aug. 29.
United Way congratulates all participants and race bracket winners. Top finishers (participants timed themselves if they were interested) were:
Ages 10 and under
Female: Reagan Quimby
Male: Henry Dunton
Ages 11-19
Female: Bree Griffen
Male: Sam True (overall race winner for all categories)
Ages 20-29
Female: Abigail Hunt
Male: Ross Mackenzie
Ages 30-39
Female: Jaimi Buck
Male: Max Weinreb
Ages 40-49
Female: Melissa Pound
Male: Isaac Ball
Ages 50-59
Female: Sarah Martin (overall winner for female)
Male: Lance Lemieux
Ages 60+
Female: Pamela Thompson
Male, Paul Mills
For more race results and times, please check the United Way website at www.uwtva.org.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Rangeley Health and Wellness awarded ‘Best Gym/Fitness Center’ in Maine inspiring an anonymous $25,000 matching grant
-
News
Oxford board approves $179K in equipment purchases
-
The Franklin Journal
Film Festival goes virtual September 4-6
-
The Franklin Journal
Rangeley Health and Wellness awarded ‘Best Gym/Fitness Center’
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Rangeley Chamber of Commerce Offers COVID-19 Info & Resources