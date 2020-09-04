FARMINGTON — The 4th Annual COLOR ME UNITED 5K Run/Walk was held in the pouring rain Saturday, Aug. 29.

United Way congratulates all participants and race bracket winners. Top finishers (participants timed themselves if they were interested) were:

Ages 10 and under

Female: Reagan Quimby

Male: Henry Dunton

Ages 11-19

Female: Bree Griffen

Male: Sam True (overall race winner for all categories)

Ages 20-29

Female: Abigail Hunt

Male: Ross Mackenzie

Ages 30-39

Female: Jaimi Buck

Male: Max Weinreb

Ages 40-49

Female: Melissa Pound

Male: Isaac Ball

Ages 50-59

Female: Sarah Martin (overall winner for female)

Male: Lance Lemieux

Ages 60+

Female: Pamela Thompson

Male, Paul Mills

For more race results and times, please check the United Way website at www.uwtva.org.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: