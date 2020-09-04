The latest on the coronavirus pandemic from around the U.S. and the world.

MOSCOW — Russian scientists have belatedly published first results from early trials into the experimental Sputnik V vaccine, which received government approval last month but drew considerable criticism from experts, as the shots had only been tested on several dozen people before being more widely administered.

In a report published in the journal Lancet on Friday, developers of the vaccine said it appeared to be safe and to prompt an antibody response in all 40 people tested in the second phase of the study within three weeks. However, the authors noted that participants were only followed for 42 days, the study sample was small and there was no placebo or control vaccine used.

One part of the safety trial included only men and the study mostly involved people in their 20s and 30s, so it is unclear how the vaccine might work in older populations most at risk of the more severe complications of COVID-19.

International experts remained cautious over the vaccine’s effectiveness and safety. Nevertheless, its Russian developers made some bold claims Friday after presenting the findings to reporters.

Professor Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Moscow-based Gamaleya Institute that developed the vaccine with assistance from Russia’s Defense Ministry, told reporters that the vaccine triggers “sufficient” immune response “to counteract any imaginable dose infecting (a person) with COVID-19.”

“We are ready to assert that the protective effect of this vaccine will be detectable and remain at a proper level for 2 years, or maybe even more,” Gintsburg said, without providing any evidence to back up the claim.

According to the Lancet report, the trials took place in two Russian hospitals involving healthy adults aged 18 to 60, who were required to self-isolate once they registered for the trial. They remained in the hospital for the first 28 days of the study after being vaccinated.

One part of the study involved a frozen formulation of the vaccine while another studied a freeze-dried variation. Scientists said the frozen vaccine would be suitable for current global vaccine supply chains while the freeze-dried version could be used in hard-to-reach areas.

In-flight meals at home? With borders closed, airlines get inventive

When it comes to raising money, nothing is off limits for airlines mired in their worst-ever crisis. From fresh vegetables to peanuts and pajamas, they’re selling almost anything to make it through the pandemic.

Even airlines that received government bailouts and slashed costs are looking for new revenue streams as they burn through cash while fleets are largely grounded and people stay at home. A recovery is expected to take years and cost carriers billions of dollars more.

Here’s a look at what airlines are peddling as they try to make up for the hit from COVID-19:

Fly Over Antarctica:

With its international fleet grounded until at least mid-2021, Australia’s Qantas Airways is renting out one of its Boeing Dreamliners for sightseeing trips over the southern ice cap.

Antarctica Flights is chartering the plane and crew from Qantas for seven trips between November and February. The flights last between 12 and 14 hours, and a business-class seat with full in-flight service costs US $5,850.

In-Flight Meals, at Home:

Air North, the 43-year-old airline that connects Canada’s remote Yukon with hubs such as Vancouver, branched into home-delivered airline meals. Menu offerings include beef pot pie for CA$9.00 ($6.88) and a selection of cheesecakes for CA$13.99.

Customers can order as many as 20 of the pre-cooked, frozen meals at a time, to be dropped off by a driver the next business day. The meals are only available in neighborhoods in the northwestern city of Whitehorse and the delivery charge is CA$10.

Thai Airways, meanwhile, has opened a restaurant fitted out with airplane seats and paraphernalia at its headquarters in Bangkok.

Flights to Nowhere:

Japan’s ANA sold tickets for a charter flight to nowhere. About 300 passengers paid for a so-called Hawaiian resort experience on an Airbus A380 that typically flies the Tokyo-Honolulu route. The passengers were picked through a lottery.

Crew wore masks and Hawaiian shirts and served cocktails during the 90-minute trip.

Starlux Airlines introduced a “pretending to go abroad” flight piloted by its chairman on Aug. 7, and 188 tickets for the trip along Taiwan’s east coast were snapped up in 30 seconds, according to Focus Taiwan. Starlux did another flight for employees and paying customers on Aug. 16, also flown by its chairman. Tickets cost NT$4,221 ($144) each.

Madrid struggles with Europe’s acutest 2nd wave of pandemic

MADRID — The Madrid regional government is further restricting family reunions and social gatherings to curb a sharp spike in coronavirus cases just as schools are set to reopen.

An existing ban on outdoor meetings of more than 10 people is now being extended indoors, after most new recent infections have been tied to gatherings at homes. Funerals, burials, weddings and religious celebrations, as well as group visits to museums or guided tourism will also be restricted starting Monday.

Nearly one third of the country’s new infections are in and around the Spanish capital, a region of 6.6 million. At least 16% of beds in Madrid’s hospitals are occupied by COVID-19 patients, the highest rate of all Spanish regions.

Announcing the new restrictions Friday, the regional health chief said that recent data show the rate of new daily increases is slowing down.

“The pandemic in the Madrid community is stable and is controlled,” said Enrique Ruíz Escudero. “We are not alarmed.”

Madrid is also expanding the number of contact tracers, which has been one of the weakest links in dealing with the the outbreaks. It’s also purchasing 2 million kits for rapid coronavirus tests.

Spain, now edging to half a million confirmed coronavirus cases since February, is leading Europe’s second wave of the pandemic, with a rate of virus prevalence above 212 per 100,000 residents for the past two weeks. Authorities say at least 29,234 people have died with the virus.

Gettysburg College locks down all students in their dorm rooms

Gettysburg College has placed all students on lockdown, only allowing them to leave their dorm rooms for basic needs like picking up food or using the bathroom, the school announced this week.

The small liberal arts college in Pennsylvania appears to be the first campus to take such drastic measures in the face of an emerging coronavirus outbreak. Gettysburg typically enrolls about 2,600 students a year, and as of Tuesday, two dozen had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the past two days, bringing the positivity rate to approximately seven percent. Those numbers are significantly smaller than those found at the flagship campuses of large state universities, such as the University of South Carolina and University of Alabama, which have each tallied more than 1,000 cases since classes resumed.

In a letter Tuesday to the campus community, Dean of Students Julie Ramsey said that the college was at an “inflection point” and the uptick in cases had been linked to “certain affinity groups or social gatherings.” The all-student quarantine, which is in effect for the rest of the week, “allows us to better understand the path of the virus on campus” while additional testing is conducted, she wrote. After the week is up, Gettysburg “will assess how we should best proceed as a community” for the rest of the semester.

During the lockdown, students can leave their rooms to get tested for the coronavirus, use the restroom, meet with a counselor or pick up prepared meals from a dining hall that they must then immediately bring back to their dorm. Anyone found leaving their dorm room for unsanctioned reasons will be kicked off campus, administrators said. Otherwise, students are not supposed to leave campus and return home without explicit permission.

“We understand that a residential restriction will not be easy and that the current situation on campus is not what any of us had in mind when we decided to return residentially,” Ramsey wrote.

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungary has registered 459 new cases of the coronavirus, the highest daily figure since the start of the pandemic.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio that his government has three main objectives regarding the second wave of the pandemic: Protect those the most at-risk, like the elderly; create conditions needed for schools to function; and rev up the economy.

Orban said Friday that “if the economy has to stop again, we’re all going to be in a very difficult situation.”

Hungary’s decision to close its borders to most foreigners from Sept. 1 has drawn criticism from the European Union, but Orban said that despite the objections from Brussels, “in a few days they will be doing what we are,” because without new border rules they won’t be able to stem the spread of the virus.

Hungary has registered 7,382 confirmed cases and 621 deaths.

Berlucsoni hospitalized as a precaution

ROME — A senator who is a top aide to Silvio Berlusconi said the former premier was admitted to a Milan hospital early Friday as a precaution to monitor his coronavirus infection.

Sen. Lucia Ronzulli told RAI state TV Friday morning that the media mogul, 83, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week, was doing “well. He spent the night well” in hospital.

She said he was undergoing “precautionary monitoring” of his infection.

State radio later said he was admitted to San Raffaele hospital, where his private doctor is based, shortly after midnight, after having COVID-19 “symptoms” and would have tests but didn’t give details.

On Thursday, Berlusconi, in a strong but somewhat nasal voice, told his supporters he no longer had fever or pain. Italian media have said two of his adult children also were recently diagnosed with COVID-19 and are self-isolating.

The media mogul spent some of his summer vacation at his seaside villa on Sardinia’s Emerald Coast. Many of Italy’s recent cases of COVID-19 have been linked to clusters in people who vacationed on Sardinia.

Record levels of virus in Czech Republic

PRAGUE — The number of people infected with COVID-19 has continued to surge to record levels in the Czech Republic, surpassing 600 for the second straight day.

The Health Ministry says the day-to-day increase reached 680 new confirmed cases on Thursday, a new record.

Health authorities are expected to discuss a response to the spike later on Friday.

The Czech Republic has had a total of 26,452 infected with COVID-19, 426 have died. Currently, 177 people were hospitalized while 40 needed intensive care.

New Zealand reports first death from coronavirus in 3 months

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand reported its first death from the coronavirus in more than three months on Friday.

Health authorities said a man in his 50s died at an Auckland hospital where he was being treated for the virus following a small outbreak in the city that began last month. New Zealand has reported more than 1,700 cases and 23 deaths.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand would keep its current coronavirus restrictions until at least mid-September.

A lockdown in Auckland has been eased, but crowd sizes are limited across the country and masks mandated on public transport.

“As with last time, a cautious approach is the best long-term strategy to get our economy open and freedoms back faster in the long term,” Ardern said.

WHO expects no ‘widespread vaccination’ until mid-2021

Despite U.S. efforts to prepare the possible distribution of a coronavirus vaccine as early as November, the World Health Organization said Friday that there likely will not be “widespread vaccination” until mid-2021, according to Reuters.

Margaret Harris, a spokeswoman for the agency, said safety and effectiveness tests must be completed first. She added that it was still unclear if any of the potential vaccines currently in late-stage clinical trials would meet the requirements expected by the WHO.

“This phase 3 must take longer because we need to see how truly protective the vaccine is and we also need to see how safe it is,” Reuters quoted her as saying.

Candidate vaccines in Phase 3 are usually tested in thousands of people, following smaller trials.

The White House this week rejected concerns that U.S. authorities may rush to approve a vaccine ahead of the November presidential election before it is fully deemed safe and effective.

The Financial Times reported last week that the Trump administration has been considering fast-tracking regulatory steps. More concerns were raised after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told public health officials across the nation to prepare for the potential distribution a coronavirus vaccine by early November.

But White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said this week that President Trump “will not in any way sacrifice safety.”

Russia became the first nation last month to claim that it has approved a coronavirus vaccine, vowing to distribute it widely this fall. Global health experts raised alarm over the claim, saying its approval came before critical trials have been fully concluded.

