Apple Valley

Ladies league birdie acknowledgement throughout the season: Jo Albert No. 8 and No. 9, Kaitlin Gallagher No. 8 and No. 9, Jill Longstaff No. 2, Nancy Manley No. 3, Doris Martin No. 3 and No. 5, Jeanne Read No. 3.

Wednesday, September 2 ladies league results: Net: A Flight — Diana Poliquin 32 B Flight — Nancy Manley 29 C Flight — Diane Doyon 30; Sucker in the Bucket — Jo Albert/Pauline Paradis/Ethel Landy 25; 50/50 — Fran Blanchette.

Fairlawn

Glenn Downs aced the 176-yard par-3 second hole on August 16 using a 5-iron. It was witnessed by Scott Downs.

Wednesday, September 2 senior league Pinehurst results: 1. Dale Brown/Ron Grant/Bob Allten/John Moreau -19 2. Steve Berry/Ken Austin/John Mathieu/Paul Cote -15 3. Paul Carpenter/Norm Ford/Mike Bell/Pastor Vail -11; Pins: No. 11 — 1. Rick Grant 24’8.5″ 2. Rick Gardiner 25′ 3. Dave Depot 33′ No. 13 — 1. Paul Carpenter 3′ 2. Steve Berry 10’10” 3. Rick Lane 14’6″.

Sunday, August 30 Patton Griggs Memorial Red Tee one of two best ball tournament: 1. George Benier/George Hamilton -11 2. Roger Bowden/Scott Belanger -10 2. Jil Dionne/Mark Pontbriand -10; Pins: No. 2 — 1. Tom Cyr 10’6″ 2. George Bernier 14’1″ No. 8 — 1. Jil Dionne 7′.5″ 2. Jeff Arthur 12′ No. 11 — 1. Tom Cyr 1’9″ 2. Bobby Johnson 9’5″ No. 13 — 1. Greg Emery 3’6″ 2. Mike Harnden 7′; Closest to the line: Men — Roger Bowden; Women — Jackie Rybeck; 50/50 — Susan Towns.

The Meadows

Thursday, September 3 senior league results: Front nine — 1. Ron Mathieu/Claude Maheu/Chris Houlares/Porky Boulet -3 2. Marcel Mathieu/Bob Mathieu/Pete Godin/Moe Vachon -3 3. Gene Reny/Bob Harnois/Mike Cielinski/Bruce Parker -1; Back nine — 1. Ken Lizotte/Doug Williams/Ralph Angelitis/Ray Wyman -3 2. Mike Moody/Mike Lantz/Russ Hurd/Bob Masse -3 3. Herb Saucier/Roger Bergeron/Steve Gruz/Andy Pratt -2; Overall: 50/50 — Herb Saucier.

Wednesday, September 2 ladies league scramble results: 1. Phoebe Lowell/Jackie Gardner/Anita Morin 39 2. Lynn Polley/Kim Coombs/Dorina Martin 40 3. Anne Dumont/Phyllis Greim/Pauline Blais; Pin: No. 17 — Anne Dumont/Phyllis Greim/Pauline Blais 1’6″.

Tuesday, September 1 MSGA women’s results: Flight one: Gross — Liz Coffin 75, Liz Wiltshire 78, Sally Stockman 80. Flight 2: Judy Edgecomb 91, Maggie Black 96, Jean Bridges 98; Net — Kathy-Rae Emmi 66, Juliette Jones 67, Pearl St. Pierre 67. Flight two: Net — Birdie Pearse 70, Barb Radziewicz 70, Linda Legacy 71. Skins: Gross — Hole 7 Liz Coffin 2, Hole 9 Liz Wiltshire 3, Hole 10 Liz Coffin 4, Hole 11 Kathy-Rae Emmi 2, Hole 15 Marlene Viger 2, Hole 17 Sherrie Thomas 2; Net — Hole 4 Maggie Black 3, Hole 8 Pearl St. Pierre 3.

Poland Spring

Friday, September 4 sweeps series results: Gross — 1. Robert Wood 74 2. Peter Godin 77 3. Mike Routhier 80 4. Gordon Ross 81 5. Duane Ross 84 5. Greg Gagnier 84 5. Claude Lesperance 84 5. Edwin Piirainen 84 9. Dave Conley 96; Net — 1. Gil Poliquin 67 2. James Bowden 70 2. Marc Lasky 70 4. Allen Gendreau 72 5. Sandra Ross 75 5. Rick Meagher 75 7. Steve Noble 78 7. David Venne 78.

Thursday, September 3 men’s twilight league results: Gross — 1. David Luce 39 2. Jon Ray 40 3. Larry Ross 41 3. Robert Wood 41 5. Steven Roy 45 5. Scott Tiner 45; Net — 1. John Petrocelli 34 2. Ryan Wilson 37 2. Tom Thompson 37 4. Dennis Verrill 38 5. Brian Briggs 43.

Thursday, September 3 ladies league best ball results: Gross — 1. Caroline Hall/Brenda Michelson 84 2. Janet Nelson/Gail Croteau 85 3. Sharon Fasulo/Dot Meagher 89 4. Jeanne Read/Diane Jordan 91 5. Phyllis Ray/Joanne Conley 93 6. Karen Nichols/Elaine Dube; Net — 1. Lynne Durkin/Diane Gagnier 59 2. Ann May/Diana Poliquin 60 3. Kathryn Cain/Sylvia Leblanc 61 4. Susan Poulin/Brenda Michelson 62 5. Adrienne Lasky/Janis Astle 66 6. Sandi Piper/Kathy Bartley 79.

Tuesday, September 1 ladies twilight league results: Best ball on holes No. 3-No. 7 — 1. Brooke Grygiel/Alicia Laroche/Beth Shea/Karen Nichols 20 2. Maureen Heath/Michelle Clements/Sue Peters 23 2. Terry Girouard/Carlene Fassett/Brenda Mickelson/Leanne Lowe 23 2. Becca Ducharme/Lisa Ardia/Laurie Callahan/Melanie Whited 23 5. Lyn Haley/Cathy Curley 24 6. Lori Holmes/Deb Sullivan 26 6. Sarah Marcotte/Ginny Coleman 26 6. Liz Blanchard/Sandy Hubbard 26 6. Yolanda Nichols/Cindy Greathouse 6. Sue Reny/Sue Provost/Anne Printup/Roxy Dionne 26 6. Rhyanna Larose/Pam Larose/Mona Bergeron/Pauline Winterbottom 26; Scramble — 1. Carol Miller/Mauri Dufour/Barbara Eretzian/Karly Eretzian +4 2. Ruth Briggs/Yvette Washburn/Gail Croteau/Dot Meagher +6 2. Pat Maines/Georgia Pratt/Jane Stone/Betsy Mayo +6 4. Mona Leavitt/Patty Leavitt +12 5. Mel Needham/Jan Vachon +14 5. Jill McCann/Cathy Adamson/Jacque Giasson +14.; 50/50 — Jill Starbird.

Springbrook

Thursday, September 3 flighted points results: Flight one — 1. Ashley Golden E 1. Rachel Newman E; Flight two — 1. Holly Cooper +2 2. Cheryl Harrington E 2. Jill Longstaff E; Overall: Pins: No. 2 — Rachel Newman 8’10”; No. 8 — Ashley Golden 29’8″.

Monday, August 31 A-B blind draw mixed twilight league results: Gross — Ashley Golden/Gaetan Bolduc 34; Net — Terry Brooks/Rita Howard 30; Pins: No. 13 — Debbie Murphy 5’5″ No. 15 — Claire Carpentier 9’10”.

Val Halla

Tuesday, September 1 MSGA women’s results: Flight one: Gross — Ruby Haylock 82; Erin Leland 84; Maureen Wedge 84; Sue Waltz 86; Sally Williams 86; Kathi O’Grady 86; Heidi Haylock 86 Net — Bernice Vadnais 71; Linda Varrell 72; Jane Rollinson 74; Barbara Ropke 74; Flight two: Gross — Donna Brewster 80; Maureen Lano 90; Karen-Lee Moody 90; Joy Eon 91 Net — Barbara Deschenes 72; Mary Palman 73; Patricia Bouton 74; Elaine Politis 74; Vicki Lindquist 74; Flight three: Gross — Bobbie White 90; Emily Jones 93; Donna Applebee 93; Evie Graham 95; Nancy Bither 95 Net — Laura Lipman 71; Patty McDonald 71; Debbie Porter 72; Flight four: Gross — Susan McLain 96; Diantha Harrington 99; Linda Laughlin 100; Irene Schultz 100 Net — Debbie Cronan 73; Cindy Maxsimic 74; Daphne Warren 74; Cathy Line 75; Flight five: Gross — JaNet Lee 100; Ramona Hyszczak 102; Polly Hoffman 103; June Bureau 104 Net — Barb Hintze 72; Linda Morin-Pasco 73; Zoe Wyman 74; Patricia Macdonald 74; Skins Gross — Susan Tartre 4th ; Heidi Haylock 6th; Ruby Haylock 11th ; Lisa Wintle 18th Net — Cathy Leblanc 3rd; Debbie Porter 12th.

The Woodlands

Monday, August 31 Maine Senior results: Maine Senior’s Individual Winners: — Bruce Kirn 76; Net — Jim Greenleaf -4; Flight A: Gross (55-64) Steve Langsdorf 77; Net — 1. Gregg Norris -1 2. Mark Casey E 3. Phil Ryle +1; Flight B: Gross (65-69) — Mark Curtis 77; Net — 1. Jon Steinman E 2. Chris Pope +1 3. Charlie Kean +2; Flight C: Gross (70-74) — Duane Jellison 79; Net — 1. Jim Weaver E 2. Rick Rand E 3. Ted Caouette +2; Flight D: Gross (75-79)— Bob Prudenzano 81; Net — 1. Jeff McConnell -1 2. Wayne Webster E 3. Marc Lasky +1; Flight E: Gross (80+) — Jack Sutton 89; Net — 1. Bruce Hamlin +3 2. Hank Hancock +7 3. Len Taylor +7; Team: Gross — 1. Lane/Jellison/Hymanson/Erikson 67; 2. Shuman/Curtis/Auger/Patenaude 69 Net —1. Holmes/Lasky/Rand/Weaver -13 2. Altman/DeCandia/Norris/Byron -12

« Previous