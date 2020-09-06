The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday reported 15 cases of the novel coronavirus, and no additional deaths, following a week that saw a surge in cases in York County.

Maine’s cumulative cases rose to 4,682. Of those, 4,210 have been confirmed by testing and 472 are considered probable cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Vital signs New COVID-19 cases …… 15

Total cases ……………. 4,682

New deaths………………….. 0

Total deaths………………. 134

Active cases……………… 499

Hospitalizations……………. 6

Total ICU beds………….. 390

Available ICU beds……… 134

Total ventilators………… 319

Available ventilators…… 273

Alternatives ………………. 442

One hundred thirty-four people have died with COVID-19 in Maine.

Subtracting the number of people who have recovered – 4,049 – and died, there were 499 active cases on Sunday.

A recent surge in COVID-19 cases in York County threatens to mar Maine’s accomplishment of safely hosting an entire summer tourist season during the pandemic.

Driven by an outbreak at the York County Jail and at a Sanford church, among other places, York County’s active case count surpassed Cumberland County’s for the first time on Aug. 28. On Thursday of last week, York County had 7.4 cases per 10,000 residents, compared to Cumberland’s six and Androscoggin’s five.

State education officials last week downgraded York County’s readiness status for in-person school, moving it from green to yellow. All other counties in Maine are designated green.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, said during a news briefing last week that he was concerned the outbreaks in York County could “spiral” if they weren’t brought under control.

Much of the surge in York County can be linked to a wedding reception 200 miles away in Millinocket that now has been linked to 147 cases, including several dozen at the York County Jail. Three people have died with COVID-19 cases linked to the Millinocket event, according to the Maine CDC.

State health authorities are still trying to determine whether another 10 cases at Calvary Baptist Church in Sanford are linked to the wedding or the wedding reception. The pastor at Calvary Baptist, Todd Bell, officiated the East Millinocket wedding and has remained defiant of health regulations limiting gatherings and mandating masks.

Bowdoin College on Saturday reported a new case of COVID-19 among its on-campus students, bringing the total number of active student cases to two. No faculty or staff members have tested positive for the disease in over 2,667 tests.

The Brunswick college on Aug. 29 moved its coronavirus alert status to “orange” as students arrived back on campus, meaning that students are prohibited from leaving campus for personal reasons, and many kinds of in-person gatherings are restricted or canceled, among other precautions.

The University of Maine System has detected a case of COVID-19 in a student at the University of Maine at Fort Kent, the system announced Sunday.

The student is in isolation, and other students are being directed to quarantine, UMFK President Deb Hedeen said in an email reproduced in a University of Maine System news release.

“Please note that this student has not attended any classes in-person and is not an on-campus student,” Hedeen said.

That leaves the university system with a total of 12 active cases – one at Fort Kent, eight at the University of Maine in Orono and three at the University of Southern Maine. Officials have conducted more than 12,000 tests across the university system since July 22.

County by county in Maine since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 623 COVID-19 cases in Androscoggin, 39 in Aroostook, 2,218 in Cumberland, 53 in Franklin, 50 in Hancock, 196 in Kennebec, 33 in Knox, 36 in Lincoln, 74 in Oxford, 247 in Penobscot, eight in Piscataquis, 62 in Sagadahoc, 62 in Somerset, 71 in Waldo, 15 in Washington, and 895 in York.

By age, 10.3 percent of patients were under 20, while 17.1 percent were in their 20s, 15.4 percent were in their 30s, 14.5 percent were in their 40s, 16.1 percent were in their 50s, 11.4 percent were in their 60s, 7.7 percent were in their 70s, and 7.4 percent were 80 or over.

Women still make up a slight majority of cases, at 51 percent.

Maine’s hospitals had six COVID-19 patients on Sunday, of whom two were in intensive care and two were on ventilators. Maine had 134 intensive care unit beds available of a statewide 390, and 273 ventilators available of 319. The state also had 442 alternative ventilators.

Around the world early Sunday evening, there were 26.9 million known cases of COVID-19 and more than 881,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States had 6.2 million cases and 188,810 deaths.

