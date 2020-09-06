WALES – Jodie L. Harmon, 55, of 39 Woods Road, Wales, died at her home on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, following a long illness surrounded by her family.

Born in Lewiston on July 1, 1965, she was the daughter of Wayne and Shelia Jordan Westland. During her childhood she attended several area schools while travelling with her family as her dad was in the military. She was a graduate of Lisbon High School, class of ’83, and went on to earn a degree in Special Needs and Disability Education from the University of Maine Farmington in 1988.

She worked at Fashion Bug and the Social Learning Center before starting her career in the Lewiston school system working with disabled children until 2010. She then was employed by the John F. Murphy Homes Foundation in Auburn until she was diagnosed with lupus and had to stop working.

Jodie was a 23-year cancer survivor, and started a group called Missing Peace for other survivors and their loved ones. On Oct. 15, 2016, she married Richard J. Harmon, and they made their home in Wales.

A member of Holy Trinity Church in Lisbon Falls, she is survived by her husband Richard of Wales; a daughter, Ashley Harmon of Lisbon Falls; a brother, Wayne Westland and wife Caryn and their daughter Emily of Lisbon; her father-in-law, Richard V. Harmon; her sister and brother-in-law, Jennifer and Bob Bussiere with their children Jacob, Vanessa and Ryan all of Lisbon Falls; a special friend, Susan Pratt of Williston, Fla., who, due to Covid was unable to be here with us along with many special cousins and friends too numerous to mention.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her stepdad, Fred Thompson; a sister, Heidi St. Onge; and her mother-in-law, Mary Joe Harmon.

Visitation and a celebration of Jodie’s life will be held at the Albert and Burpee Funeral Home, 253 Pine Street, Lewiston, on Friday, Sept. 18 from 4-8 p.m. Due to Covid restrictions a private funeral Mass will be held Saturday, 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church in Lisbon Falls.

Donations, condolences, and a video tribute may be found online at http://www.albert-burpee.com.

Donations may be made in her memory to

Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice,

15 Strawberry Ave.,

Lewiston, ME 04240

or to the

Androscoggin Humane Society,

55 Strawberry Ave.,

Lewiston, ME 04240.