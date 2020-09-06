LEWISTON – Rolande M. (St. Pierre) Ayotte (Philippon), born August 7, 1928, peacefully passed away on Sept. 2, 2020, at home with her loving husband by her side, following a courageous battle from congestive heart failure. She was the daughter of the late Henri and Rose (Pettigrew) St. Pierre and lived in Lewiston her entire life.

She worked at Jolly Post and Raytheon prior to starting her career at St. Mary’s hospital in 1963, first as a CNA and moving up the ladder to work as a Unit Secretary on ICU until her retirement in 1991 when computers were introduced to the hospital for record keeping.

She married Roger Ayotte in 1953 and was married to him until 1996 when he passed. In 1997, she met Emilio Philippon and after courting for eight years, they married in 2005 and spent many happy days together, especially traveling to Myrtle Beach and Florida every January and February. They truly had a happy life together and cherished each other, spending time shopping, eating out and taking Sunday drives. She was blessed to have had two loving husbands.

Survivors include her husband, Emilio Philippon; daughters, Claire and husband Tim Barclay, Diane and husband PeterAllen, stepdaughters, Mona Ervin, Gina Philippon and companion Clint Smith, stepson, Dana and wife Jody Philippon; and friend, Sue Bigelow; her two sisters, Lorraine Tremblay and Pauline and husband Al St. Pierre, sisters-in-law, Jeannine and husband Norm Berube, Martha Moberg and brothers-in-law, Robert and wife Jeannine Ayotte and Hank and Joanne Ayotte. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Chris Robichaud, Marc Robichaud and fiancé Joyce Lozinski, Timothy Barclay II and wife Hanna, Elizabeth Collins and husband Matthew, Melissan Walk and husband Ryan, Michael Allen, Tim Ervin and wife Michelle, Chad, Leah and Alec Philippon and Marc Damon; as well as her great-grandchildren, Benjamin Lane-Robichaud, Riley and Alexis Walk, Alyssa Robichaud, Marc II and Regina Robichaud and Timothy “Rex” Barclay III. She had many special nieces and nephews and always enjoyed their company.

We would also like to extend a very heartfelt thank you to the staff at Beacon Hospice, especially Angela who through God’s grace crossed our path when we needed to make arrangements to take our mom home to live out her final days. Nurse Chrissy who was our lighthouse in the storm, always smiling and giving guidance each step of the way. CNA Crystal who was the comforter, coming in every weekday morning getting mom up and ready for the day, Steve and Sarah who came with words of hope and wisdom, listening to us and making sure we were holding up through this journey, and the countless staff members who came in on the off hours in our time of need. They truly gave of themselves and we salute you all-continue in your good deeds and may you be blessed with the riches we received by having you in our lives these last six months. Thank you!

Due to COVID-19 mandates, only 50 people are allowed in the funeral home at one given time.

Visiting hours will be held at Fortin\Auburn on Friday Sept. 11, from 11 to 1 p.m. followed by a Liturgy of the Word service at 1 p.m. also at the funeral home. Committal prayers will be said at Gracelawn Memorial Park in Auburn.

Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group \ Plummer and Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 217 Turner St., Auburn, 783-8545.

Those wishing, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Heart Association at http://www.heart.org/en/get-involved/ways-to-give.

« Previous