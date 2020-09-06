Sunday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: West Coast at Western

AUTO RACING

9 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2 of Italy, Faenza, Italy

9:05 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP of Italy, Faenza, Italy

11 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis

1 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis

2 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Education Lottery 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

6 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

BOXING

6 p.m.

FS1 — PBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Los Angeles

8 p.m.

FOX — PBC Fight Night: Yordenis Ugas vs. Abel Ramos (Welterweights), Los Angeles

CYCLING

7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 9, Pau to Laruns, 95 miles

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, Final Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

6 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Milwaukee at Cleveland

MLBN — Washington at Atlanta OR Miami at Tampa Bay

1:30 p.m.

NESN — Toronto at Boston

4 p.m.

TBS — Houston at LA Angels

7 p.m.

ESPN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs

10 p.m.

MLBN — Colorado at LA Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Milwaukee vs. Miami, Game 4, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

8:30 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference Semifinals: Houston vs. LA Lakers, Game 2, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:50 a.m.

ESPNEWS — UEFA Nations League: Republic of Ireland vs. Finland, League B Group 4, Aviva Stadium, Dublin

2:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — UEFA Nations League: Serbia vs. Turkey, League B Group 3, Red Star Stadium, Belgrade, Serbia

8 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Nashville SC at Inter Miami

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN — The U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

3 p.m.

ESPN — The U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — The U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Chicago vs. Los Angeles, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Early Monday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at Melbourne

