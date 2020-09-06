BIDDEFORD/PORTLAND — The following students have been named to the dean’s list for the 2020 summer term at the University of New England:
Olivia Paione of Auburn and Austin Bear of Hanover.
Dean’s list students have attained a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester.
