BIDDEFORD/PORTLAND — The following students have been named to the dean’s list for the 2020 summer term at the University of New England:

Olivia Paione of Auburn and Austin Bear of Hanover.

Dean’s list students have attained a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester.

 

 

Comments are not available on this story.

Related Stories
Latest Articles