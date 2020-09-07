DEAR SUN SPOTS: We’re looking for help to try to find out where our 2019 federal income tax refund is. We sent in our tax return around Feb. 21, 2020, and still have not received our refund. I have called the refund hot line, 1-800-829- 1954, many times, but have not found that to be helpful. I tried the www.IRS.gov website and no information was found there either. We are on Social Security and every little bit helps. How can I find out what happened to the refund due us? Thank you for any advice. — Linda, Lisbon

ANSWER: I’m so sorry to hear that! If you provided a paper return, it is taking longer to receive your refund, but it seems like you would have it in your possession by now!

Let’s see if this helps: the number for the IRS office in Portland is 800-829-1040 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and there are other IRS phone numbers to get you the assistance you need. You can call the Taxpayer Advocate Service at 1-877-777-4778. The number for the local Taxpayer Advocate Service in Augusta is 480-6094. Please let us know what happens.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Could you provide the contact information for organizations that help in downsizing or clearing out houses or estates in the central Maine area? I know you’ve addressed this recently, but I have misplaced the information. — No Name, Lewiston

ANSWER: In the Rolodex, I have a local estate liquidation organization, Caring Transitions of Coastal Maine. They assist people with downsizing and organizing tasks, including selling items. They can help you if you are moving or just want to be more organized. You can find more information about them at caringtransitionsofcm.com or call 218-5197. The website has an email form you can use.

Readers, if you know of other companies that can help, please let me know and I’ll add them to the Rolodex.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I want to ask about some of the western stars on television in the 1960s and ’70s. Clint Walker played Cheyenne Bodie, Ty Hardin played Bronco Layne, and Will Hutchins played Sugarfoot. We are wondering if these actors are still alive and if so, where are they? — No name, no town

ANSWER: My dad was a huge western TV show fan and “Cheyenne” was a favorite. Norman Eugene “Clint” Walker passed away in May 2018 at the age of 90. His daughter Valerie said he died from congestive heart failure.

Ty Hardin, whose real name was Orison Whipple Hungerford Jr., passed away in 2017 at the age of 87. As an aside, Ty was married five times! He played Bronco on “Cheyenne” and also went on to star in his own series that was named for his character.

Will Hutchins, otherwise known as Sugarfoot, is 90 and was last reported living on Long Island. He was a guest star on both “Cheyenne” and “Bronco” and starred in the series named after his character. He was once married to Carol Burnett’s sister, Chris.

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

« Previous

filed under: