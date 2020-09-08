2020 Legislative Questionnaire

  • Your full name (Required)

  • Which chamber of the Legislature? (Required)

  • What district? (Required)

  • Date of birth (Required)
  • This information will not be published.

  • Phone number (Required)
  • This information will not be published.

  • Email address
  • This information will not be published.

  • Any social media accounts you would like to have published with your profile?

  • Occupation (Required)

  • Education (Required)

  • Community organizations (list) (Required)

  • Personal information (hobbies, etc.) (Required)

  • Family status (Required)

  • Years in the Legislature (Required) Enter "none" if you haven't served yet

  • Committee assignments (if elected) (Required)

  • Add your photo (Required)

  • Q&A

    Answers are limited to 200 characters.

  • 1) Are you satisfied with the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

  • 2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

  • 3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align to the larger goals of that party?

  • 4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

  • 5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better.

  • 6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?
Save and Continue Later

Comments are not available on this story.

Related Stories
Latest Articles