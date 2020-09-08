LIVERMORE FALLS — The interim town manager applied for and received a $29,987 Keep Maine Healthy grant to keep people aware of COVID-19 and what is going on in the town.

Interim Town Manager Amanda Allen said she had assistance on the grant from Andrea Richards, a program coordinator for the Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin.

Allen announced the grant to residents Sept. 1 during a selectmen’s meeting. Plans for the grant include putting up signs to keep townspeople aware of COVID-19 and buying personal protection equipment for town employees.

The town will also get an electronic sign to keep residents aware of what is going on in town. It will be put out in the front of the Town Office and messages will be put up electronically from a computer by office personnel. The weather, time and temperature will also be displayed on it, Allen said.

She will also buy a drop box for outside that will be cemented into the ground. The box will be locked and secure with a security surveillance camera aimed at it. It will be checked in the morning and at the end of the day, Allen said. People can use it whenever they do not want to come into the office.

Allen has ordered the sign and is meeting with a sales representative Tuesday to determine the location, she said Monday morning. She was also in the process of ordering the drop box.

