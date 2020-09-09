DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m hoping you can help me. On Sept. 3, my great-grandson, Colby, left his iPad on the roof of my car. We left our home on the Bald Hill Road in New Gloucester and traveled up Route 122 to Poland along Carpenter Road, Range Hill Road and Cleave Tripp Road before he realized what he’d done. We have traveled the route several times and have not been able to find it. I’m hoping someone may have found it, will see this in Sun Spots, and we can retrieve this special gift. Please contact me at 926-4982. — Pat, no town

ANSWER: I feel so bad for your great-grandson, but if anyone can reunite him with his device, Sun Spots can. Please let us know what happens.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Woman’s Literary Union members will hold a garage sale Saturday, Sept. 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Foss Mansion. All sales and donations will benefit our Androscoggin County college scholarship fund. The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 13. — Kathy, no town

ANSWER: To learn all the ways the Woman’s Literary Union serves our community, go to its website at womansliteraryunion.org. You can also contact the organization at [email protected] and 783-5630.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I am an activities aide at Bolster Heights Residential Care Facility in Auburn and I’m hoping this message will reach lots of readers. I am asking for donations for the 85 residents who live here for the upcoming holidays. We all love to color and do word searches in our free time and are accepting any donations such as coloring, puzzle and word search book, crayons, markers and colored pencils and other items, either new or in like-new condition that could be used for gift-giving.

There is a labeled box by the front entrance drop-off. With the pandemic still very real in our everyday lives we cannot bring anything into the facility without wiping it down first and putting it in a safe place for a period of time. Thank you to all. — Austie, no town

ANSWER: Thank you, Austie for the very special work you do and for the way you help to take care of the folks at Bolster Heights at 26 Bolster St. I hope you get lots of items to distribute to the residents. You can always count on Sun Spots to spread the word when your organization needs donations!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: In reply to the Sept. 7 Sun Spots inquiry about downsizing; you can add the business, Organize Me, to your Rolodex. The link is: https://organizemaine.com/moving/. They have been in business for 12 years and service central and southern Maine. — No name, no town

ANSWER: It’s so good to know I can depend on my readers to help me out. This company helps out with downsizing, organizing, moving and donating and repurposing items. Thank you so much for the tip!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Regarding “Yellowstone” (Sept. 1 Sun Spots), the Peacock streaming channel has all previous seasons available. This channel is free or you can pay a fee which removes the ads. The current season of “Yellowstone” is available to Spectrum subscribers through On Demand. — Dennis, no town

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

« Previous

filed under: