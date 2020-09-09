LEWISTON – Conrad P. Boisvert, 89, a resident of Lewiston, passed away peacefully Saturday Sept. 5, 2020 at Central Maine Medical Center with his loving family by his side. He was born in Lewiston March 20. 1931 the son of Hector and Marie (Nadeau) Boisvert.

He married the love of his life the former Ange Bourque on Dec. 22, 1967 and lived in Anaheim Calif. Conrad served the community as a TV repair technician and enjoyed going to Anaheim stadium to watch his second favorite baseball team the California Angels. Conrad was also a Patriots and Red Sox fan.

Conrad’s door was always open for family and friends to stop by and visit. Whether you were from out of town or lived next door, you were always welcome to come in!

He was a member of the BPOE Elks Club in Buena Park and enjoyed camping and fishing with the Elks camper club.

Conrad enjoyed travelling especially with his motorhome where he and Ange could travel cross country and leisurely stop when they wanted to.

Though he was born in Lewiston he resided most of his life in Anaheim for 40 years before moving back to Maine.

Survivors include a daughter Connie Levesque of Lewiston, Ronald Boisvert and wife Lisa of Old Orchard Beach, a daughter Debbie Boisvert-Elliott of Auburn, and a son, Michael St. Amour and companion Kat Berthold of Wausau, Wisc. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Nichole Biegler, Karyn Wight, Tiffany Boisvert, Mason Boisvert; and five great-grandchildren.

Beside his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Ange, two sisters; one granddaughter Jennifer and one grandson Jayme.

A special thank-you to his neighbor, Ray, for all his caring and his assistance for Conrad for the past few years.

Services will be held privately at St. Peter’s Cemetery.

« Previous