Thursday
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Brisbane
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 11, Châtelaillon-Plage to Poitiers, 104 miles
GOLF
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, First Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif.
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Kiwoom at SK
MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.
MLBN — Kansas City at Cleveleand OR NY Yankees at Toronto (6:30 p.m.)
7 p.m.
FS1 — Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — LA Dodgers at Arizona OR Houston at Oakland
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinals, Toronto vs. Boston, Game 6, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinals: LA Clippers vs. Denver, Game 4, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Final: NY Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, Game 2, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: HFX Wanderers vs. Forge, Group Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
7:45 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Cavalry vs. Pacific, Group Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
10 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: UNAM at Santos Laguna
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
5:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
12 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Atlanta vs. Chicago, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Dallas vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Early Thursday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: West Coast at St. Kilda
AUTO RACING
12 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: MXGP of Citta di Faenza, Ravenna, Italy (taped)
1 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross MX2: MXGP of Citta di Faenza, Ravenna, Italy (taped)
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 12, Chauvigny to Sarran Corrèze, 135 miles
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, First Round, Victoria Clube de Golfe, Quarteira, Portugal
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Kiwoom at LG
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

filed under:
sports on tv
