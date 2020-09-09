Thursday
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Brisbane
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 11, Châtelaillon-Plage to Poitiers, 104 miles
GOLF
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, First Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif.
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Kiwoom at SK
MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.
MLBN — Kansas City at Cleveleand OR NY Yankees at Toronto (6:30 p.m.)
7 p.m.
FS1 — Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — LA Dodgers at Arizona OR Houston at Oakland
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinals, Toronto vs. Boston, Game 6, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinals: LA Clippers vs. Denver, Game 4, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Final: NY Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, Game 2, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: HFX Wanderers vs. Forge, Group Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
7:45 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Cavalry vs. Pacific, Group Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
10 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: UNAM at Santos Laguna
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
5:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
12 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Atlanta vs. Chicago, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Dallas vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Early Thursday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: West Coast at St. Kilda
AUTO RACING
12 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: MXGP of Citta di Faenza, Ravenna, Italy (taped)
1 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross MX2: MXGP of Citta di Faenza, Ravenna, Italy (taped)
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 12, Chauvigny to Sarran Corrèze, 135 miles
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, First Round, Victoria Clube de Golfe, Quarteira, Portugal
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Kiwoom at LG
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Fayette Central School bus runs
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Pigeons rule the roost in Farmington
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Food pantries experiencing a decrease in clients
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Dunlap reaches 1,000 mile goal, will continue
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Livermore discusses capital roads, plans to increase transparency