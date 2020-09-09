Thursday

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Brisbane

CYCLING

7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 11, Châtelaillon-Plage to Poitiers, 104 miles

GOLF

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, First Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif.

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Kiwoom at SK

MLB BASEBALL

6 p.m.

MLBN — Kansas City at Cleveleand OR NY Yankees at Toronto (6:30 p.m.)

7 p.m.

FS1 — Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — LA Dodgers at Arizona OR Houston at Oakland

NBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinals, Toronto vs. Boston, Game 6, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinals: LA Clippers vs. Denver, Game 4, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference Final: NY Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, Game 2, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: HFX Wanderers vs. Forge, Group Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

7:45 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Cavalry vs. Pacific, Group Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

10 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: UNAM at Santos Laguna

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

5:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

12 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Atlanta vs. Chicago, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Dallas vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Early Thursday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: West Coast at St. Kilda

AUTO RACING

12 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: MXGP of Citta di Faenza, Ravenna, Italy (taped)

1 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross MX2: MXGP of Citta di Faenza, Ravenna, Italy (taped)

CYCLING

6:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 12, Chauvigny to Sarran Corrèze, 135 miles

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, First Round, Victoria Clube de Golfe, Quarteira, Portugal

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Kiwoom at LG

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

« Previous

filed under: