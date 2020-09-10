PARIS — Hannah F. Richardson Tent 19 of Stoneham met on August 27,at the home of Barbara Robinson on Paris Hill. There were six members present including the newest member from Mystic,
CT, by way of technology. Installation of officers was held. It was noted that the Tent has received two certificates for continued support of the Maine Veterans Home and Togus Veterans Hospital. The Tent has a prospective member who will join the Tent soon.
The next meeting will be on September 24, at the home of Carlene Gavin on Norway Lake.
Don’t forget to be across from Norway Legion Hall on September 11, to stand out for 9/11 from 8:45 to 10;30 a.m.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Advertiser Democrat
Indoor sale coming Sept. 19
-
The Bethel Citizen
Backyard Reflections: Going bats
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Sept. 10
-
Sports
Sports on TV: Thursday, September 10, 2020
-
The Bethel Citizen
CROP Walk goes virtual