Some shelter cats draw attention to themselves by calling to visitors with a loud meow. Others will pace back and forth until they are noticed. Ebony has another devise to get someone to pay attention. He simply stands very still at the front of his kennel and draws people in with his beautiful, big eyes.

Once he has gained the attention of a visitor it is very easy for him to make friends. He’s a social cat with the sweetest, little voice.

Ebony is just over a year old. It won’t take much to make him feel like he is part of the family. Just a little attention and someone to listen to his stories and he’ll be a happy feline.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org.

Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC.

For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

