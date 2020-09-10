AREA — Do you think of spring for kiting? But the fall breezes are returning and so is kiting season. Come kiting with ColorTheSky kiting group! There are kites to lend, or bring your own.

For COVID reasons, we accept just three participants at a time (one can be a family), and bring masks in the event of any necessary close contact.

To be placed on an e-mail or Facebook list to receive information about when and where we’re kiting… Text/call: 890-5207, E-mail: [email protected], or sign up for our facebook group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/176866679799766/ See you soon!

