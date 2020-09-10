Spaghetti Squash with Garlic and Breadcrumbs

This is the time we start seeing a lot of winter squash at the market. This recipe shows you a simple way to prepare spaghetti squash. More vitamins and minerals and less carbs than pasta but just as delicious and more fun!

Serves 4

Ingredients:

1 spaghetti squash, about 3 pounds

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 large garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons breadcrumbs, preferably panko style

2 tablespoons finely chopped flat-leaf parsley

Salt and pepper to taste

¼ cup grated Parmesan

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Pierce the squash in several places with a sharp knife. Cover a baking sheet with foil, and place the squash on top. Bake for one hour, until the squash is soft and easy to cut with a knife.

Remove from the heat, and allow to cool until you can handle it. Cut in half lengthwise, and allow to cool some more. Remove the seeds and discard. Scoop out the flesh from half of the squash, and place in a bowl. Run a fork through the flesh to separate the spaghetti-like strands. You should have about 3-4 cups of squash. Set aside the other half for another dish.

Heat the oil in a large, heavy nonstick skillet over medium heat, and add the garlic and bread crumbs. When they begin to sizzle and smell fragrant and the breadcrumbs are crisp, after about a minute — stir in the squash and parsley, and season to taste with salt and pepper. Toss together over medium heat until the squash is infused with the garlic and oil and heated through, 6 to 8 minutes. Remove to a warm serving dish, top with freshly grated Parmesan and serve.

