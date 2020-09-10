100 Years Ago: 1920

Andrew Lindsay of the firm of Jellade, Lindsay and Warren, the architects who designed the proposed YMCA, building in Auburn is in town for a conference with the building committee. While he is here, Mr. Lindsay will receive bids from contractors, and it is expected that the contract will be awarded shortly.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Auburn police failed again today in their continuing attempt to catch a pet monkey which has been missing since July in the Crescent Beach area. Police received a call from Mrs. Richard Obie of Chicoine Avenue at 7:18 informing them the small animal was in some trees across from her camp. Capt. Stanley Houston along with Sgt. Richard Keene and Patrolman Calvin Hunter were dispatched to the scene. The officers managed to spot the shifty little animal, but couldn’t catch up. The monkey was spotted by Mrs. Obie last night, also. Patrolman Donald Wyse was sent to the scene, however the same negative results prevailed. The animal is believed to be the pet of Joyce Vining of the Hotel Road.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Former Senate Democratic Leader George J. Mitchell has donated personal papers chronicling his 26 years in public life to his alma mater, Bowdoin College, President Robert H. Edwards announced Thursday. Mitchell’s collection filled more than 1,000 boxes. It will be kept in a new section of the college library alongside the papers of other notable Bowdoin alumni, such as former Sen. William Pitt Fessenden, who graduated in 1826, and former House Speaker Thomas Brackett Reed of the class of 1960. Mitchell’s gift “gives a fresh thrust to research in American government for our students and faculty beyond the role as one of the major research collections in the state of Maine.” College archivist Greg Colati hailed the Mitchell papers as “easily the most important collection of political material in the library.”

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

