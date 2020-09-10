SUN CITY, Fla. – Jeannette (Jaye) Roy born December 12, 1943 in Lewiston, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2020 at Sun Terrace Health Center, Sun City Center, Florida, following a courageous battle with various ailments. She was the daughter of Armand and Blandine (Plourde) Perrier.

Survivors are her husband Raymond, two sons Gary and his wife Ana from Salt Lake City, Utah, Jeffrey and his wife Elizabeth from Framingham, Mass., five grandchildren (Andres, Amaya, Abigail, Owen and Franklin). She also leaves behind two sisters, Germaine Dufresne and her husband Robert, and Anita Perrier.

She lived in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and for the last 25 years, retired living in Florida. A wonderful wife of 55 years, great mother, grandmother and best friend. She fought hard for the last several months but dementia prevailed.

Because of the Covid-19 epidemic, funeral arrangements include cremation in Florida, holding her remains in Florida until travel is allowed without quarantines, then return her to Maine for a Catholic Memorial Mass and final interment in the family lot at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Arrangements by the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway in Lewiston 784-4023. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at http://www.lynchbrothers.com.

