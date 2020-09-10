BRIDGTON — Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we are offering only limited enrollment ZOOM sessions during the month of October. Classes for the autumn session are free to paid members. Mail-in Registrations are due by September 30.

Two virtual classes will be offered on Zoom on Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:30 to 11:00 from October 7 to 30

Wednesdays-October 7,14,21, 28 . Class hours are 9:30 -11:30 a.m.

Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale: An Imagined Future

What will the future bring? Some famous novels, often termed dystopias, envision a future where contemporary trends have disastrous outcomes. The Handmaid’s Tale is a highly praised novel in this genre and will be the central topic for this course. Excerpts from relevant literary works, both past and present, will contribute to the discussion. The book, The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood, is available for purchase at Bridgton Books (Class limit 25)

Fridays-October 9,16,23,30. Class hours are 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Sarah Orne Jewett’s The Country of the Pointed Firs

Sarah Orne Jewett (1849-1909), who lived all her life in Berwick, is one of Maine’s finest 19th century woman writers. She specialized in short stories that focused on “local color” and was published regularly in The Atlantic. The Country of the Pointed Firs was published in 1896 and is considered some of her best work. The story takes place in a fictitious mid-coast Maine town and is loosely arranged around a series of stories about the folks who make up this coastal community on the verge of becoming part of “Vacationland”. Books will be available for purchase at Bridgton Books before class begins. (Class limit 25)

The Senior College at Bridgton is the home-town program for anyone 50 years or older in Bridgton and surrounding Lakes Region communities to learn new things and meet new friends. Senior College has sessions in the spring, fall and winter each year that are designed to appeal to every interest. Membership is open to any senior in the Lakes Region.

Reservation Forms are available at the Senior College web site http://www.seniorcollegeatbridgton.org. Everyone should fill out the Reservation Form by September 30 to reserve a space in the class(es) you wish and return the form with a $25.00 check for 2020-2021 membership to: Senior College at Bridgton, P.O. Box 308, Bridgton, ME 04009 If you have questions contact Kappy Sprenger, Senior College Registration, at 207- 647-5593 or [email protected] Class enrollments are limited to 25. Class spots will be allocated in the order your applications are received. A ZOOM link will be provided to those registered before the start of classes.

