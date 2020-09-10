NORWAY — Parishioners and Fr. Ed Clifford, pastor of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish in Norway, were looking for a way to honor their parish’s patron saint while encouraging joy-filled service to those in need of mercy.

“I don’t remember who suggested collecting new white socks for the homeless, but the Social Justice and Peace Commission at the parish thought it was a great idea,” said Rosalie Ketchum, the organizer of the sock collection.

On Saturday, September 5, and Sunday, September 6, community members and parishioners from St. Catherine of Sienna Church (32 Paris Street in Norway) and Our Lady of Ransom Church (117 Elm Street in Mechanic Falls) are encouraged to participate by donating new white socks for the homeless.

“The collection coincides with the feast day of St. Teresa of Calcutta on September 5,” said Bill Wood of Catholic Charities Maine who will oversee the distribution of the socks to those in need.

To donate, simply bring the socks to one of the church buildings (addresses above) over the course of the weekend.

“The collection is now in its third year and any help or donation is appreciated,” said Rosalie. “We know there is a need for socks for the homeless every winter in Maine, so this is a project that will continue.”

For more information, contact the parish at (207) 743-2606.

