The state has licensed a fourth adult-use cannabis grow and announced plans to permit Maine’s third retail shop. Both are located in Bangor and have the same owners.

On Thursday, the Maine Office of Marijuana Policy issued a license to Allure Cultivation to begin operating a midsized grow out of a Hildreth Street location. It also announced it would grant final approval to the owners of Allure to convert an existing medical store, Firestorm Cultivation on Hammond Street, into an adult-use store on Oct. 1.

Current state law does not allow for medical and adult-use shops to operate out of the same location, so the licensee asked Maine to give it time to allow for the conversion of the medical shop into an adult-use retail store, said David Heidrich, a spokesman for the Office of Marijuana Policy.

With Firestorm’s license final, Maine’s third biggest city will get its first adult-use marijuana shop.

Both Allure and Firestorm are owned by Salvatore Faro III of Orrington and Mohammed Ibrahim of Hermon.

Maine issued its first round of adult-use marijuana business licenses on Tuesday to cultivation facilities in Auburn, Detroit and South Portland; retailers in South Portland and Northport; and a testing lab in Kennebunk. The state will continue issuing licenses on a rolling basis, but retailers will not be able to conduct public sales until the recreational market’s opening day on Oct. 9.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: