To the Editor:

On behalf of the Rotary Club of Bethel, we would like to thank everyone who came and shopped at our Annual Yard Sale and also those who kindly donated treasures to the sale! Our club members were not certain, in these uncertain times, how the sale would go, but it was a tremendous success.

A huge thanks to the efforts of the members and friends of Rotary who picked items up, transported many loads from storage facilities to the site, helped customers over the course of the seven days, and finally all those that set up and cleaned up the site. Most members of our club assisted in some important way! We were successful in raising funds enough to ensure scholarships for graduating high school seniors in in the Spring of 2021.

We would like to put a call-out to the individual who purchased the sleep number mattress. The legs to support the mattress were left behind and we are keeping them for you. Please contact Rotarian Scott Hynek (one of the leaders of the Yardsale effort) at [email protected]

Another important Rotary event is coming right up – the Bethel Rotary Virtual 5K and 1 mile event, sponsored by the Bethel Family Health Center. Anyone who would like to participate may either run or walk a 5K or 1 mile (ages 12 and under) course of their choice between the dates of Saturday September 12 and Sunday September 20. The first 100 registrants receive a cool running hat! Online registration is required by going to www.runreg.com/bethel-rotary-5K All participants 18 and under may register for free and over 18 is $15. Once you complete the distance, please e-mail your name, age, mailing address and time to [email protected] so we can send you your hat and recognize you in the post event PR.

There is still time to sponsor the event for $125 as well! All sponsors receive a hat, a sign during the weekend of September 19 and 20, and recognition. Contact Robin Zinchuk at [email protected] and we’ll get you on the list! All proceeds of this event become part of our after school and enrichment activity scholarship fund. Many thanks to the following sponsors who have already committed!

They are Bethel Family Health Center, Blair Industries, Inc., Doug Zinchuk Roofing, Cross Excavation, Field Plumbing & Heating, Kelly Newkirk, CPA, Michael Steven & Associates, Clearwater Builders, The Thomas Agency, River View Resort, The Dan Gray Family, Western Maine Home Builders, The Jar Co., Dave Duguay, County Commissioner, and the Newry Mall.

We hope to see lots of people out between Sept. 12 – 20 enjoying healthy exercise and support the Virtual Bethel Rotary 5K!

Lucy Abbott, President

Robin Zinchuk, Public Image Chair

Rotary Club of Bethel

