GREENWOOD — Tuesday, selectmen said this year’s November election will be held at the town office instead of the town legion hall. The town office is located next to the legion.

The decision came after concerns of mold in the legion hall.

Voters who opt to vote in-person will be casting their ballots on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

In other business, Selectmen briefly discussed the condition of Johnny’s Bridge, a matter first brought to the board by resident Marie Bartlett, who expressed concerns over the bridge’s condition.

Bartlett said she thought blocks were coming loose on the bridge because of the log truck traffic going through.

Highway Foreman Alan Seames said he thought the damage was caused by frost. Seames said he plans to repair the bridge in the coming weeks.

The town has requested the state to come and do a full inspection of the bridge in the spring to make sure it does not have to be posted.

Town Manager Kim Sparks said she had not heard anything from Maine Game Wardens yet regarding a fox that has been hanging around people’s properties in town. A photo of the thin, sickly looking fox appeared on the front page of the Sept. 3 issue of the Bethel Citizen. Multiple residents have reported sightings of the fox throughout town.

« Previous

filed under: