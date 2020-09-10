AUBURN — Lewiston/Auburn area residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Sept.12. The funds raised support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.

The opening ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. online via webinar at alz.org/maine/walk. The walk will begin at 9:30 a.m. on sidewalks, tracks and trails.

The opening ceremony will feature a presentation of Promise Flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. A Promise Garden to honor all those impacted by Alzheimer’s will be displayed in a “view only” format on walk day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Schooner Estates, 200 Stetson Road.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s walk will take place on sidewalks, tracks and trails across Maine as participants walk as individuals, families or small teams.

Register for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s at alz.org/maine/walk.

