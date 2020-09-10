DEAR SUN SPOTS: On Sunday, Sept. 6, I lost my wallet in the men’s room at Lowe’s in Auburn. I did not realize it until I got home. I went back and the nice manager told me it had been found and gave it back to me. — Fred, no town

ANSWER: You must have been so relieved! I’m really glad your wallet was recovered by an honest person who knew the best way to get it back to you.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I accidentally left a much-loved hand-knit sweater in the shopping cart at Walmart on Friday, Sept. 4. Some kind person turned it in and when I returned to the store to see if it was there, the sweater was neatly folded in a bag at the customer service center waiting for me. In the bag was a handwritten note that said, “This is a beautiful work of art. I hope this sweater finds its owner.” Not only was I so happy to have the sweater, made by my daughter, returned to me, but I was very touched by the unsigned note. Whoever did this is very special and I want to thank them. — Alice, no town

ANSWER: That is a very sweet story. There are so many kind people in Sun Spots Land!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’d like to inquire about guitarist, singer and songwriter Arlo West from Auburn. Where can we find his music to purchase? — Gordon, no town

ANSWER: Arlo West is from Oquossoc village in Rangeley and moved to Auburn with his family when he was a young boy. He recorded 14 albums and traveled to Scandinavia where he created a following. Around 2000, he started a business, Creative Forensic Services, a forensic audio and video recorded evidence laboratory in Lewiston.

It looks like his music is available on Google Play, iTunes, and musicstack.com. You can also listen for free on YouTube and download music from some of his albums from this website: https://www.last.fm/music/Arlo+West. Also contact Bull Moose at 20 East Ave. in Lewiston. The staff there is amazing at tracking down any kind of music. Call them at 784-6463 and see if they can get you some answers and the music you’re looking for. They have helped me many times over the years.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Last fall you printed a recipe for fresh salsa and I thought I had kept it but can’t find it now. Can you please print it again? I have a lot of tomatoes to use up and my family really liked it. — Irene, Auburn

ANSWER: Sure! Fresh Salsa: With a sharp knife or with a food processor, finely chop three-four large tomatoes or two pints cherry tomatoes, one red pepper, one green pepper, two-three jalapenos, three stalks celery, one half small red onion or four scallions, three cloves garlic or garlic scapes, and a handful of cilantro. Add the juice of two limes and a pinch of sea salt. This makes about a quart of salsa that will keep in the refrigerator for about five days. Enjoy!

