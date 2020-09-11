Honor Guard Dan Beaule, Aaron Warner, Scott Pray and Mike Scott enter the 9/11 memorial service at the Auburn Fire Department on Minot Avenue on Friday morning. On Sept. 11, 2001, a series of four coordinated attacks against the United States were carried out by the Islamist terrorist group al-Qaeda. A total of 2,977 people were killed and 25,000 were injured. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Auburn Fire Department Chief Robert Chase addresses the 9/11 memorial service on Friday morning at the Auburn Fire Department. Chase urged his audience to Never Forget Sept. 11, 2001, and also remember Sept. 12, 2001, when the country brimmed with patriotism.
Auburn Police Chief Jason Moen speaks at the 9/11 memorial service at the Auburn Fire Department on Minot Avenue on Friday morning.
Honor Guard members Dan Beaule and Aaron Warner present the American flag for the Pledge of Allegiance at a 9/11 memorial on Friday at the Auburn Fire Department on Minot Avenue.