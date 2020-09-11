FARMINGTON — Allied Physical Therapy has hired Steve Noorda to join the practice in Farmington.

Noorda was raised in Utah and received his doctorate in physical therapy from the University of Illinois at Chicago. Subsequently, he worked at a PT clinic in Columbus, Ohio.

Physical therapists are licensed health care professionals who treat individuals of all ages with health-related conditions that limit their ability to move and perform functional activities in their daily lives. Noorda focuses his assessment and treatment on any activities people want to return to, from lifting a pen to backcountry skiing at a high level.

