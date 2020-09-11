RUMFORD ? It is with great sadness that the children of Robert Viger, Sr. announce his peaceful passing following a very courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Dolores Morales Viger of Texas, his four children, Robert Viger, Jr of Nebraska, Tom Viger of Kansas, Michelle Viger Tripp of Dixfield, and Heather Viger Finnan of Rumford. He was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, whom he loved. He will be missed by his surviving siblings, David Durham of TX, Brenda Viger Howitt of Rumford, Wilfred “Chick” Viger of PA, Marlene Viger of Rumford, Wayne Viger of Turner, Roger Viger of Rumford, and Sandra Viger Hebert of Dixfield.

He was predeceased by his father Wilfred “Chick” Viger, mother Emma Richardson Viger, brother David Viger, and sister Louise Viger Blais.

He graduated from Rumford High school class of 1971, and joined the U.S. Air Force soon after. He proudly retired as a SSGT after 20 years of service on the flight line landing as a Crew Chief for jet engine mechanics. His deep passion for aircraft; especially his favorite: SR-71, F-4, and the U2, remained to the end. In retirement, he enjoyed working as an equipment operator for Arnold Bros in New Mexico, a machine operator for Tenneco automotive in Nebraska, and as a reset attendant for Lowe’s in Texas. He enjoyed living in the southwest, but his heart belonged in Maine. He blessed his family more than we could have imagined by returning home for the last few years of his life, which we are eternally grateful for. He was a man of faith, loved the Lord, and was a fierce steward of all that he was blessed with. He enjoyed fishing, going for walks, camp fires, cook-outs, dancing, gardening, and mechanics; so much so, that he built his own motorcycle from a driveway full of parts, and no manual. He loved country music (especially Alan Jackson), and any other music with bass; while playing his air guitar. He had a very humble, sacrificial, and empathetic spirit and was always ready to help or lend a hand to anyone in need. He was full of forgiveness and always gave everyone the benefit of the doubt while believing the best from them. He was a very dedicated and faithful man to everyone in his life and set a great example for those around him. He had courage and endurance like no other; carrying that through his illness by never giving up. He is dearly missed and forever loved. Rest in peace dad, we love you endlessly.

Funeral services will be private and held at the family’s convenience. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader & Son Funeral home 3 Franklin St Rumford, ME

