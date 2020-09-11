Members of American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and AMVETS Posts in Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls present the colors at a 9/11 remembrance service Friday at Union Park in Livermore Falls. A candlelight vigil marked the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the United States on Sept. 11, 2001, that claimed nearly 3,000 lives. Veteran Donald Simoneau, left, salutes veterans, from left, John Dube, Don Frechette, Rob Pelchat, Steve Paquette and David Lachapelle. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Members of the Livermore Fire Department participate in a candlelight vigil Friday evening in Union Park in Livermore Falls to remember those killed in the terrorist attacks against the United States on Sept. 11, 2001. Members of the Jay Fire Department, Livermore Falls Police Department, military veterans and area residents participated. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
More than 50 people attend a silent, candlelight vigil Friday night at Union Park in Livermore Falls to remember the nearly 3,000 people killed in the terrorist attacks on the United States on Sept. 11, 2001. Residents, military veterans, police and firefighters from Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls participated in Friday’s remembrance. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser