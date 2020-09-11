DEAR SUN SPOTS: I just read in the Sept. 8 Sun Spots that you’d like telephone numbers for snowblowing and plowing and lawn care services. My daughter found a person from Turner and I just talked with him and hired him after he gave me all the information I needed. I told him about Sun Spots and got permission for you to add his name and number in your Rolodex. His name is Ryan Farris and his telephone number is 344-5212.

On another subject, I never did find my gold chain with the gold anchor on it, but thank you for trying anyhow. — Irene, no town

ANSWER: Thank you for plumping up the Rolodex, Irene. In my opinion, it’s never too early to start thinking about snow removal. This request actually made me put a note on my to-do list to check in with my snow removal people!

As far as your lost necklace goes, I’m mentioning it again just in case someone came across it and didn’t see the column about it before. Don’t give up hope. I once found a pair of earrings three years after I lost them!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: In response to the request for screen repair, Drillen True Value Hardware at 1086 Sabattus St. in Lewiston does a great job! — No name, Lewiston

DEAR SUN SPOTS: To the person looking for screen repair, I have gone to Galaxy Glass at 779 Main St. in Lewiston. Their phone number is 786-0709 and 1-800-339-4721. — Philip, Lewiston

ANSWER: Hooray for the great additions to the Rolodex!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I am looking for a grocery store that sells scrapple. For a time, Hannaford in Auburn had it, but I have not seen it in a long time.

You are such a great help us. Thank you so much for all you do. — No name, no town.

ANSWER: Scrapple is a pretty tasty. One thing you can always do is ask the manager of the meat department at the grocery store you frequent to get some for you. Oftentimes, that is an option. I also saw that Walmart.com carries it so try calling your local Walmart to see if they stock it. Another option is to check in with your local butcher shop. Also check in with Sausage Kitchen on Main Street in Lisbon Falls. The store has new owners and I’m not sure if they have reopened yet but it should be soon. The phone number there is 353-5503.

Readers, if you have any other ideas, please write in. Thank you for always being so helpful when I get stuck!

DEAR SUNSPOTS: Do you know anyone who does statue repair and repainting for exterior concrete stairs? — Jim, Lewiston

ANSWER: Readers, help me out here.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Regarding Sept. 1 Sun Spots, the first and second seasons of “Yellowstone” can be borrowed from the Auburn Library. — No name, Auburn

ANSWER: The library at 49 Spring St. is an amazing resource for all ages. If you don’t have a library card for your local library, make it a priority to get one and discover all the ways your library can serve you. A library isn’t just about books; it puts you in touch with your community and the world!

