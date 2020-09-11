Friday
(All times Eastern)
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — AFL: Richmond at Geelong
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: Practice 1, Mugello Circuit, San Piero a Sieve, Italy
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Mugello Circuit, San Piero a Sieve, Italy
7 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The GoBowling 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 13, Châtel-Guyon to Puy Mary Cantal, 119 miles
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, Second Round, Victoria Clube de Golfe, Quarteira, Portugal
9 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, Second Round, Victoria Clube de Golfe, Quarteira, Portugal
12 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Second Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Safeway Open, Second Round, Silverado Country Club, Napa, Calif.
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Third Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif.
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, First Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (taped)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Prince Avenue Christian (Ga.) at Rabun County (Ga.)
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.
PARAMOUNT — Bellator 245: Phil Davis vs. Lyoto Machida (Light Heavyweights), Montville, Conn.
MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.
MLBN — Philadelphia at Miami OR NY Mets at Toronto (6:30 p.m.)
6 p.m.
FS1 — Atlanta at Washington
6:40 p.m.
NESN — Boston at Tampa Bay
7:30 p.m.
MLBN — Philadelphia at Miami
10 p.m.
MLBN — Seattle at Arizona OR LA Dodgers at Colorado
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinals: Denver vs. LA Clippers, Game 5, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Boston vs. Toronto, Game 7, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
USA — Eastern Conference Final: Tampa Bay vs. NY Islanders, Game 3, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta
RUGBY
6 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Penrith
12:55 p.m.
FS2 — RFL: Hull Kingston at St. Helens
3 p.m.
FS2 — RFL: Huddersfield at Leeds
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Quarterfinals
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — WTA: The U.S. Open: Women’s Doubles Final, Flushing, N.Y.
4 p.m.
ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open: Men’s Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Chicago vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Seattle vs. Phoenix, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Early Saturday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
12 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at North Melbourne
3 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Essendon at Port Adelaide
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: Practice 3, Mugello Circuit, San Piero a Sieve, Italy
KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Kia at NC
RUGBY
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at Sydney
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Semifinals

