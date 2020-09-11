Friday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — AFL: Richmond at Geelong

AUTO RACING

4:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: Practice 1, Mugello Circuit, San Piero a Sieve, Italy

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Mugello Circuit, San Piero a Sieve, Italy

7 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The GoBowling 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

CYCLING

6:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 13, Châtel-Guyon to Puy Mary Cantal, 119 miles

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, Second Round, Victoria Clube de Golfe, Quarteira, Portugal

9 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, Second Round, Victoria Clube de Golfe, Quarteira, Portugal

12 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Second Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Safeway Open, Second Round, Silverado Country Club, Napa, Calif.

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Third Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif.

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, First Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (taped)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Prince Avenue Christian (Ga.) at Rabun County (Ga.)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m.

PARAMOUNT — Bellator 245: Phil Davis vs. Lyoto Machida (Light Heavyweights), Montville, Conn.

MLB BASEBALL

5 p.m.

MLBN — Philadelphia at Miami OR NY Mets at Toronto (6:30 p.m.)

6 p.m.

FS1 — Atlanta at Washington

6:40 p.m.

NESN — Boston at Tampa Bay

7:30 p.m.

MLBN — Philadelphia at Miami

10 p.m.

MLBN — Seattle at Arizona OR LA Dodgers at Colorado

NBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinals: Denver vs. LA Clippers, Game 5, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Boston vs. Toronto, Game 7, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

USA — Eastern Conference Final: Tampa Bay vs. NY Islanders, Game 3, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

RUGBY

6 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Penrith

12:55 p.m.

FS2 — RFL: Hull Kingston at St. Helens

3 p.m.

FS2 — RFL: Huddersfield at Leeds

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Quarterfinals

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — WTA: The U.S. Open: Women’s Doubles Final, Flushing, N.Y.

4 p.m.

ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open: Men’s Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Chicago vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Seattle vs. Phoenix, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Early Saturday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

12 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at North Melbourne

3 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Essendon at Port Adelaide

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: Practice 3, Mugello Circuit, San Piero a Sieve, Italy

KBO BASEBALL

3:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Kia at NC

RUGBY

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at Sydney

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Semifinals

