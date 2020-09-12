Lithuanian Heritage Club picnic postponed

RUMFORD — Due to the concerns of the COVID-19, the Lithuanian Heritage Club’s annual picnic, scheduled for Sept. 19, 2020, has been postponed until September of 2021.

Portland Diocese cancels annual Harvest Ball

PORTLAND — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing restrictions on large indoor gatherings, the 2020 Harvest Ball has been canceled.

The ball has been held for the last 13 years and sold out in 2018 and 2019 with over 400 attendees. The 2021 Harvest Ball will be held on Friday, Oct. 22, at the Holiday Inn by the Bay.

The event, which features dinner, dancing and a large silent auction, benefits the evangelizing mission of Harvest, the official magazine of the Diocese of Portland. The magazine serves as an instrument of teaching, communication and community building and helps the diocese bring the Gospel message to Maine Catholics.

To receive Harvest or to make a contributions to support the magazine, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/harvest.

