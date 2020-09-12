AUGUSTA — Two of Maine’s most popular fall hunting seasons are getting started.
The archery season for deer begins on Saturday with the “expanded archery” part of the hunt. During this part of the deer hunt, it’s legal to hunt deer via archery in designated parts of the state.
The main archery season for deer starts in October and the firearms season starts in November.
The fall wild turkey hunt also starts for the year on Monday. Hunters are able to harvest wild turkey all over the state except for far northern Maine.
The state’s bear hunt is also still going on, and the portion of the season in which it’s legal to pursue bears with hunting dogs begins on Monday.
