DURHAM – Constance Jean Footman, 85, of Durham passed away Wednesday morning, September 9, 2020, surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born in Lewiston on January 25, 1935, a daughter of the late William Sr. and Jeanie (Beal) Carey. She grew up in Lisbon Falls and graduated Lisbon High school in 1953. She was engaged to the love of her life, Blaine Footman, her senior year. The only engaged in her senior class, she often told family that made her a part of the “left handed club”. They were married in Brunswick June 25,1955 and the two started a family together.

Constance was a lively, busy working woman. As a young adult she worked as a waitress and as a grocery store clerk in Lisbon Falls. She served a short time as treasurer and tax collector for the town of Durham (1968-1969). She was a Notary Public, Health Officer, Constable, Registrar of Voters, Election Supervisor, and was sworn in as a deputy for a short period of time beside her husband. Constance loved her little Town of Durham and was best known for serving as Town Clerk for 36 years. This is the longest serving Town Clerk Durham has had to date. She loved to write and wrote for the Lisbon Post-Enterprise in the 70’s then became a reporter for the Sun Journal covering the Lisbon/Durham area.

She will always be remembered for her strong will, love of flowers, gardening, and most of all, her love and devotion to her family.

She is survived by her children, Kathleen Jewett and husband Clayton of Farmington, NH, and Pamela Footman of Lisbon Falls; a sister Carolee Condon of Durham and a brother William Carey Jr of Connecticut. She also leaves behind three grandchildren, Christiana Campbell and her husband Jack of Hermon, Scott Coulombe and his fiancée Amanda Botelho of New Hampshire, and Anthony Fowler of Georgia; as well as five great grandchildren, Shaun, Payton,Jack, Aeva, and Landon.

She was predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years, Blaine, who passed away in 2015.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

