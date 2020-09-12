Saturday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
3 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Essendon at Port Adelaide
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: Practice 3, Mugello Circuit, San Piero a Sieve, Italy
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Mugello Circuit, San Piero a Sieve, Italy
2 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
4 p.m.
FS1 — Motoamerica Superbike: Day 1, Millville, N.J.
5 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar: The Honda Indy 200, Race 1, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at North Carolina
ESPN — Louisiana (Lafayette) at Iowa State
ESPN2 — Charlotte at Appalachian State
FOX — Arkansas State at Kansas State
FS1 — Eastern Kentucky at West Virginia
1:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Louisiana (Monroe) at Army
2:30 p.m.
NBC — Duke at Notre Dame
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Georgia Tech at Florida State
ESPN2 — Texas (San Antonio) at Texas State
ESPNU — Campbell at Georgia Southern
4 p.m.
ACCN — Austin Peay at Pittsburgh
7 p.m.
ESPNU — The Citadel at South Florida
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Clemson at Wake Forest
ESPN2 — Tulane at South Alabama
8 p.m.
ACCN — Western Kentucky at Louisville
10 p.m.
FS1 — Coastal Carolina at Kansas
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 14, Clermont-Ferrand to Lyon, 122 miles
GOLF
8:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, Third Round, Victoria Clube de Golfe, Quarteira, Portugal
2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Third Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Safeway Open, Third Round, Silverado Country Club, Napa, Calif.
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Second Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (taped)
HORSE RACING
10 a.m.
FS2 — The Irish Champion Stakes: From Leopardstown Racecourse, Dublin
KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Kia at NC
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.
PARAMOUNT — Bellator 246: Juan Archuleta vs. Patricky Mix (Bantamweights), Montville, Conn.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Baltimore at NY Yankees
6 p.m.
MLBN — Atlanta at Washington OR Philadelphia at Miami
6:40 p.m.
NESN — Boston at Tampa Bay
7 p.m.
FS1 — Detroit at Chicago White Sox
8 p.m.
FOX — Houston at LA Dodgers OR Cleveland at Minnesota
9 p.m.
MLBN — San Francisco at San Diego
NBA BASKETBALL
8:10 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinals: Houston vs. LA Lakers, Game 5, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
NBC — Western Conference Finals: Vegas vs. Dallas, Game 4, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta
RUGBY
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at Sydney
12 p.m.
FS2 — RFL: Wigan at Catalans
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Fulham
9:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at Crystal Palace
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Leeds United at Liverpool
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
3:30 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Houston at North Carolina
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Semifinals
4 p.m.
ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Women’s Final, Flushing, N.Y.

Early Sunday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Sydney
KBO BASEBALL
12:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Kia at NC
RUGBY
2 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Melbourne
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Singles & Doubles Finals

