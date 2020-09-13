AUBURN – Roseanna L. Houle, 97, a resident of Clover Manor, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at the Hospice House of Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice.

Born in Lewiston on May 27, 1923, she was the daughter of Arthur and Alma Croteau Moreau.

Educated in Lewiston schools, she worked for many years at Raytheon and Jones and Vining. On April 11, 1942, she married George J. Houle. Mr. Houle passed away on August 19, 2004. She was a dedicated wife and mother, and cared for her son with cerebral palsy until his death in 1973.

A member of Holy Family Church, Prince of Peace Parish, she is survived by two granddaughters, Susan Green of Lewiston, and Sandra Bourget and husband Arthur of West Gardiner; two great-granddaughters, Marisa Green and Emma Bourget; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son, Gerard Houle, a daughter, Georgette Pomerleau; a great-granddaughter, Morgan Green; five brothers and four sisters.

Services will be held Wednesday, 1 p.m., at the Mausoleum Chapel of St. Peter’s Cemetery. Due to Covid restrictions, masks and distancing will be required.

Donations, condolences, and a video tribute may be found at http://www.albert-burpee.com.

Donations may be made in her memory to the

Cerebral Palsy Foundation,

3 Columbus Circle, 15th Floor,

New York, NY 10019.

